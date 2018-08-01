Chaos Control Digizine

Interviews with both mainstream and underground artists.
Surachai interviewed about “Come, Deathless”
On his new album Come, Deathless, musician/producer Surachai continues to blend styles into a unique dark electronic sound. There is a strong emphasis on sound design and electronic tweaking, but the rhythmic nature and tight composition instantly draw in the listener. Come, Deathless is the seventh full-length album from Surachai and features guests Aaron Harris (drums, ISIS/Palms), Joey Karam (keyboards, The Locust/One Day As A Lion) and singer Sara Kendall. In an email interview, Surachai discussed the making of the album.
Dallas Acid discuss “Arrive Without Leaving,” their collaboration with LARAAJI and Arji OceAnanda
“Arrive Without Leaving” is a mesmerizing adventure into sonic experimentation that brings together musical visionaries LARAAJI, Dallas Acid, and Arji OceAnanda. The project began when Dallas Acid sought out LARAAJI to share a bill at New York venue National Sawdust. Their label suggested that they spend some time in the studio together, and the resulting six-hour session provided the raw material for “Arrive Without Leaving.”