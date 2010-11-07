Of the various side projects from members of Front Line Assembly, Delerium has proven to be the one to become a major focus and commercial success. Founding member Bill Leeb discusses their latest album, "Mythologie," the evolution of Delerium, status of other projects, and more.
Having taken an extended break from music, Cubanate frontman Marc Heal resurfaced in 2015 with “Compound Eye Sessions,“ a collaboration with Raymond Watts of PIG. The experience re-ignited his interest in music, sending him into a burst of songwriting that has resulted in his first solo album, ‘The Hum.'
"Photosynthesis" is new experimental electronic album from David Ball (Soft Cell, The Grid) and classical pianist Jon Savage. Using vintage analog sound sources with digital recording and processing, the duo creates richly textured and often otherworldly soundscapes.
Influenced by the early Wax Trax! music, Eric Powell launched industrial/rock band 16volt in the early 90s and put out a string of acclaimed albums. After taking a break from the project, Powell is back with a new self-released 16volt album, "The Negative Space."
After heavy touring as percussionist for Swans, Thor Harris “didn't want to hear drums, bass, or distorted guitars anymore.” So he started up Thor & Friends to create music that is influenced by minimalist composers and driven by marimba and xylophone.
Having fronted art-rock band Sophe Lux through the course of three albums, Gwynneth Haynes has brought the moniker to a new, more experimental solo project - Sophe Lux and The Mystic.
Midge Ure talks about his current US tour, as well as his documentary film and contribution to the “Eddie the Eagle” soundtrack.
Back with a new PIG album "The Gospel," Raymond Watts talks about why he took a break from the project and the more collaborative nature of the current incarnation.
Controlled Bleeding are back with a new album, "Larva Lumps and Baby Bumps." Paul Lemos discusses the new album and Controlled Bleeding’s long career.
Best known as two-thirds of Morcheeba, Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey have now launched a new collaboration - Skye & Ross
The Blue Orchids are back with a new album, "The Once And Future," as well as numerous re-issues. Leader Martin Bramah talks about returning to the project and his career in general.
On their third album, "Behind The Screams," Britain's Kloq has struck a balance between its electronic roots and evolution into a full band. In an email interview, members Dean and Oz discuss this latest release
Legendary producer John Fryer talks about his current musical focus, Black Needle Noise, where he collaborates with a variety of vocalists and releases songs as they are completed.
Having wrapped up another stint with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, British multi-instrumentalist / artist Barry Adamson has turned his attention back to his solo career with “Know Where to Run.”
Ted Ottaviano talks about "MMXVI – Book of Love – The 30th Anniversary Collection" and the return of Book of Love.
Freezepop interviewed about such topics such as the upcoming album, line-up changes and surviving the "Dark Times" of being an electronic band.
Chiptune pioneers 8 Bit Weapon interviewed about their creative process and latest album, "“Disassembly Language: Ambient Music for Deprogramming Vol. 1“