Feature Interview David Ball & Jon Savage "Photosynthesis" is new experimental electronic album from David Ball (Soft Cell, The Grid) and classical pianist Jon Savage. Using vintage analog sound sources with digital recording and processing, the duo creates richly textured and often otherworldly soundscapes.

Feature Interview 16Volt Influenced by the early Wax Trax! music, Eric Powell launched industrial/rock band 16volt in the early 90s and put out a string of acclaimed albums. After taking a break from the project, Powell is back with a new self-released 16volt album, "The Negative Space."