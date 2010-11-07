pwei_2015-375x200

Delerium

Of the various side projects from members of Front Line Assembly, Delerium has proven to be the one to become a major focus and commercial success. Founding member Bill Leeb discusses their latest album, "Mythologie," the evolution of Delerium, status of other projects, and more.

pwei_2015-375x200

Marc Heal

Having taken an extended break from music, Cubanate frontman Marc Heal resurfaced in 2015 with “Compound Eye Sessions,“ a collaboration with Raymond Watts of PIG. The experience re-ignited his interest in music, sending him into a burst of songwriting that has resulted in his first solo album, ‘The Hum.'

Be sure to follow us on facebook or twitter to stay up to date!

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

David Ball & Jon Savage

"Photosynthesis" is new experimental electronic album from David Ball (Soft Cell, The Grid) and classical pianist Jon Savage. Using vintage analog sound sources with digital recording and processing,  the duo creates richly textured and often otherworldly soundscapes.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

16Volt

Influenced by the early Wax Trax! music, Eric Powell launched industrial/rock band 16volt in the early 90s and put out a string of acclaimed albums. After taking a break from the project, Powell is back with a new self-released 16volt album, "The Negative Space."

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Thor & Friends

After heavy touring as percussionist for Swans, Thor Harris “didn't want to hear drums, bass, or distorted guitars anymore.” So he started up Thor & Friends to create music that is influenced by minimalist composers and driven by marimba and xylophone.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Sophe Lux

Having fronted art-rock band Sophe Lux through the course of three albums, Gwynneth Haynes has brought the moniker to a new, more experimental solo project - Sophe Lux and The Mystic.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Midge Ure

Midge Ure talks about his current US tour, as well as his documentary film and contribution to the “Eddie the Eagle” soundtrack.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

PIG

Back with a new PIG album "The Gospel," Raymond Watts talks about why he took a break from the project and the more collaborative nature of the current incarnation.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Controlled Bleeding

Controlled Bleeding are back with a new album, "Larva Lumps and Baby Bumps." Paul Lemos discusses the new album and Controlled Bleeding’s long career.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Skye & Ross

Best known as two-thirds of Morcheeba, Skye Edwards and Ross Godfrey have now launched a new collaboration - Skye & Ross

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Blue Orchids

The Blue Orchids are back with a new album, "The Once And Future," as well as numerous re-issues. Leader Martin Bramah talks about returning to the project and his career in general.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Kloq

On their third album, "Behind The Screams," Britain's Kloq has struck a balance between its electronic roots and evolution into a full band. In an email interview, members Dean and Oz discuss this latest release

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Black Needle Noise

Legendary producer John Fryer talks about his current musical focus, Black Needle Noise, where he collaborates with a variety of vocalists and releases songs as they are completed.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Barry Adamson

Having wrapped up another stint with Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, British multi-instrumentalist / artist Barry Adamson has turned his attention back to his solo career with “Know Where to Run.”

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Book Of Love

Ted Ottaviano talks about "MMXVI – Book of Love – The 30th Anniversary Collection" and the return of Book of Love.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

Freezepop

Freezepop interviewed about such topics such as the upcoming album, line-up changes and surviving the "Dark Times" of being an electronic band.

Feature Interview
pwei_2015-375x200

8 Bit Weapon

Chiptune pioneers 8 Bit Weapon interviewed about their creative process and latest album, "“Disassembly Language: Ambient Music for Deprogramming Vol. 1“

See all interviews →